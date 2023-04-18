Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 18, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has died after they were hit by a car near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and 12th Street.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 8:38 a.m. that one person was pronounced dead on the scene of an auto-pedestrian collision in the 1100 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

Police said on Twitter there are road closures in the north and southbound lanes of Lamar near 12th Street.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.