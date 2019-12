AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are at the scene of a deadly crash between a car and a pedestrian at a southwest Austin gas station, according to Austin police.

APD says the call came in at 6:52 a.m. They were sent to the Valero gas station at 7622 West State Highway 71 near the Y at Oak Hill at the intersection of Hill Meadow Drive and Fletcher Lane.

#ATXTraffic Fatality FINAL: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement from a reported Auto v Pedestrian incident at the 7600 block of W SH 71 (06:51); Expect heavy traffic delays and road closures, slow down & remain alert for investigators working in the area — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 19, 2019

