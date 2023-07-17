A person was found dead on the sidewalk near East Cesar Chavez and Comal Streets on Sunday, July 16, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was found unconscious then later pronounced dead on a sidewalk in east Austin on Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to calls about a deceased person on the sidewalk in the area of East Cesar Chavez and Comal Streets shortly after 6 p.m.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to ATCEMS.

The Austin Police Department assisted ATCEMS with the call.

KXAN is reaching out to APD and ATCEMS to see what caused the death and if it is considered suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.