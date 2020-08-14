Person found dead in downtown Austin creek

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was found dead in downtown Austin Friday afternoon, after police were called out for a welfare check.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to West 6th Street and West Avenue around 1:49 p.m.

Someone reported a person in the area was unresponsive, and they didn’t know if they were asleep or dead, police say.

As of 2:45 p.m., the scene was still active with several officers on scene, according to APD.

Austin-Travis County EMS says its personnel responded to a call saying someone was submerged in about a foot of water in a creek.

When medics arrived, they pronounced an adult person dead.

APD says homicide investigators are headed to the scene, but it’s unclear if the death was suspicious or not.

