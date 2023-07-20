AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after they were found at Mabel Davis District Park Thursday, Austin-Travis County EMS medics told KXAN.

The Austin Fire Department said it arrived to the scene first and found the body.

Around 9:30 a.m., medics said they responded to a report for a wilderness call and pronounced the person deceased.

Additionally, the Austin Police Department said it was not investigating the incident as a homicide.

It was not immediately clear what led to the person’s death, which remained under investigation Thursday.