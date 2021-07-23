Person falls from Longhorn Dam bridge, in hospital with life-threatening injuries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an adult who fell 50 feet from the Longhorn Dam bridge, 60 N. Pleasant Valley Rd., in east Austin.

Medics said the person suffered potentially life-threatening injuries as a result of the fall and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment.

FINAL: High Angle Rescue at Longhorn Dam; 1 adult patient transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. [Video from #ATCEMS SPARTAN of patient being loaded in ambulance & transport off the scene. No other information available. pic.twitter.com/xu0wmz1UsQ — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 23, 2021

Due to the position of the person after the fall, ATCEMS said crews had to build a rig in order to hoist the person from the rocky area they fell into.

Medics also launched a drone to assist in locating and rescuing the person.