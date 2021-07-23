Person falls from Longhorn Dam bridge, in hospital with life-threatening injuries

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an adult who fell 50 feet from the Longhorn Dam bridge, 60 N. Pleasant Valley Rd., in east Austin.

Medics said the person suffered potentially life-threatening injuries as a result of the fall and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment.

Due to the position of the person after the fall, ATCEMS said crews had to build a rig in order to hoist the person from the rocky area they fell into.

Medics also launched a drone to assist in locating and rescuing the person.

