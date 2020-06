AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has died as a result of a north Austin crash on Monday evening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS responded to the scene in the 500 block of East Grady Lane near Interstate 35 around 7:24 p.m. Monday. Grady Lane is between Rundberg Lane and Braker Lane.

Expect road closures while investigators work in the area.

