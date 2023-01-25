AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died after crashing into a tree on West Cesar Chavez Street earlier this month.

Austin Police Department officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 1300 block of Cesar Chavez. That’s close to where the road intersects with North Lamar Boulevard.

Police said the driver, who has not been identified, crossed into oncoming traffic then left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead on Jan. 14.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 4th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in four fatalities for the year.

A similar incident happened in December, when a woman died after she veered off the road while driving on West Cesar Chavez near North Lamar Boulevard. She also hit a tree and died as a result of the crash.