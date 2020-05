AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been pronounced dead following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in northwest Austin on Wednesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County said the adult patient was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash in the 7900 block of Parmer Lane at about 4:40 p.m.

Parmer Lane has been closed west of SH 130 due to the crash, TxDot said.

Drivers have been warned of delays in the area and should consider alternatives.