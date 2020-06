AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS says a person died Tuesday at the scene of an industrial rescue call in the 5800 block of McNeil Drive.

Tweets by ATCEMS say the person was briefly trapped underneath a “large tractor mower,” and they responded to the call at 9:23 a.m.

Medics performed life-saving measures at the scene, but were unsuccessful.

FINAL Industrial Rescue at 5800blk McNeil Dr: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased on Scene pronouncement of an adult patient. EMS portion of incident closed, no other information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 9, 2020

KXAN will have more information on the incident as it becomes available.