AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters responded to a hi-rise building in downtown Austin Sunday after a person reportedly set items on fire on the twenty-third floor, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said the fire on Red River Street was controlled by a sprinkler system, and crews were working to mitigate the smoke and water inside the hi-rise building.

The person involved in the fire was detained by officers with the Austin Police Department for fire investigators, according to AFD.

Officials said the fire was out, but additional fire units were called to help with water mitigation to lower floors of the building.