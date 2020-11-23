Person declared trauma alert after driver crashes into north Austin building

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is unconscious after a driver reportedly crashed into a building on Sunday night in north Austin, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said medics took one person to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after the incident in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive.

(Photo: Austin Fire Department)

(Photo: Austin Fire Department)

(Photo: Austin Fire Department)

(Photo: Austin Fire Department)

The Austin Fire Department and Austin police officers also responded around 8:35 p.m. Austin police said there was someone inside the building at the time.

ATCEMS said to expect traffic delays in the area.