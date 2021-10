AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in south Austin Monday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS says it happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the 600 block of East Ben White service road westbound. That’s just west of Interstate 35.

Closures will be in place as the crash investigation gets underway.

No more information is available, according to the agency.