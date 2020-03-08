Person critically injured in motorcycle crash on I-35 in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Interstate Highway 35 Saturday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened while the two vehicles were driving southbound at 12300 North I-35 in north Austin near Parmer and Braker Lane, according to a tweet from ATCEMS.

FINAL: Auto v Motorcycle incident at 12300 N IH35 SB; #ATCEMSMedics transporting 1 adult to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries. Expect road closures & heavy traffic delays, & remain alert for investigators working in the area. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 8, 2020

ATCEMS says to expect road closures & heavy traffic delays and to remain alert for investigators working in the area.