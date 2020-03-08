Person critically injured in motorcycle crash on I-35 in north Austin

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Interstate Highway 35 Saturday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened while the two vehicles were driving southbound at 12300 North I-35 in north Austin near Parmer and Braker Lane, according to a tweet from ATCEMS.

ATCEMS says to expect road closures & heavy traffic delays and to remain alert for investigators working in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Remarkable Women Winner: Micki Eubanks

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending Stories

Don't Miss