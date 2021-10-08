Person being treated after reported fall into Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was taken to the Austin City Limits medical tent Friday night after it was reported they fell about 40 feet into Lady Bird Lake.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the rescue started just after 9 p.m. near Azie Morton Road and Barton Springs Road. A caller reported someone had suffered “traumatic injuries” after the fall.

Rescuers stabilized the patient, and they were taken to the ACL medical tent. Further plans for transport will be determined there, the agency says.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are released.