Person airlifted to hospital after becoming impaled on branch at Barton Creek Greenbelt

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been airlifted to a hospital after becoming impaled on a branch at the Barton Creek Greenbelt on Saturday morning.

Multiple medics from Austin-Travis County EMS and a STAR Flight helicopter were called to the scene at 10:05 a.m.

EMS said that medics made contact with an adult who had a tree branch impaled in their leg.

The patient was extracted from the trail to the Gaines Access trailhead. They suffered serious injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

They were taken to a hospital via STAR Flight, which landed east of the South MoPac Expressway.

