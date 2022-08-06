AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that they, along with the Austin Fire and Police Departments and STAR Flight responded. ATCEMS Captain Noak said STAR Flight airlifted one person to a hospital.

The condition of the patient is unknown.

While searching for the fall patient, crews found an “obviously deceased” patient. Recovery operations are underway for that person, ATCEMS said on Twitter.

It’s unclear if that person also fell or how long they had been there. Noak said APD will investigate the death.







Photos from ATCEMS

This story will be updated when more information is available.