Permanent bicycle lanes to be installed on Congress Avenue this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Transportation will start installing permanent, protected bicycle lanes this week on Congress Avenue between Riverside Drive and 11th Street.

This project will replace the temporary bicycle lanes that have been on Congress Avenue since June. The new design will improve safety and comfort for people traveling on Congress Avenue, as well as address current crash patterns on the street, according to a release from the Austin Transportation Department.

The new bicycle lanes will use flexible delineator posts and parking stops. This project will also add new left turn lanes at Cesar Chavez Street, 5th Street, and 6th Street with signal upgrades to reduce head-on crashes.

The project will also provide new dedicated right turn lanes at northbound Cesar Chavez Street, Barton Springs Road, and northbound Riverside Drive with yellow flashing right turn arrows to increase yielding to people crossing the intersection.

Work on the project could take up to four weeks to complete.