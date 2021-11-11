Peppermint Parkway returning to Circuit of the Americas Nov. 26

Peppermint Parkway is returning to Circuit of the Americas for the 2021 holiday season. (Courtesy: Circuit of The Americas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now that Formula 1 is over, bring on the holiday lights and events!

Peppermint Parkway, a drive-thru holiday experience, is set to return to Circuit of the Americas Nov. 26 – Dec. 26 with some new attractions.

Not only will guests get to see more than 6 million lights and live characters dance on Peppermint Parkway, they’ll also get to experience rides, food trucks and a meet and greet with Santa.

COTA is also launching Twinkle Trams this year, which is an open-air shuttle you can opt to use to travel through Peppermint Parkway.

You’ll be able to snap a holiday photo with loved ones in the Mistletoe Kissing Booth and travel 251 feet into the air on the COTA Candy Cane, an observation tower, which offers a view of the Austin skyline.

Two new villages have been added this year, ONEderland and Twinkle Trail, which both offer their unique spin on holiday light displays.

COTA has also added a 15-minute performance called North Pole Palooza, which will take place nightly at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. North Pole Palooza will feature Rockette-style performers and get the crowd dancing, too.

The holiday event will also allow guests to take their cars for a loop around COTA’s 3.41 mile FIA-grade Formula 1 track.

Tickets are on sale now. You can look at pricing and packages online here.