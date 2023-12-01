AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Circuit of the Americas is glowing for the holiday season.

Austin’s premier, multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue turned on its 6 million lights this week, transforming into Peppermint Parkway for the fourth year now.

Peppermint Parkway began in 2020 to “bring more holiday magic to Central Texans and give back to the local community,” according to a release from COTA.

During the event, COTA is illuminated by millions of holiday lights and plays host to fun, holiday-themed experiences.

This year, the event includes a drive-thru experience to see the holiday lights on Tunnel Road, an opportunity to drive on the track, and the iconic 25-story Observation Tower is lit up in candy cane colors.

The Peppermint Plaza is also filled with holiday shopping, themed food and drink, rides, character meet and greets, and more.

Ticket details and pricing can be found online.

Peppermint Parkway is returning to Circuit of the Americas for the 2022 holiday season. (Courtesy: Circuit of The Americas)

Peppermint Parkway (Photo: Circuit of the Americas)

The Peppermint Parkway returns for its fourth year of holiday fun at the Circuit of The Americas.

Peppermint Parkway at COTA in Austin (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

New features this year:

The 30-foot-tall Twinkle Tree in Peppermint Plaza will make the perfect holiday card photo-op.

Pepper’s Petting Zoo will feature furry friends and pony rides!

Santa will be in town every night of Peppermint Parkway through 12/24

Schedule Highlights:

Austin Angels Night on 12/9: COTA will be hosting around 100 families experiencing foster care to enjoy an evening of fun and holiday bonding.

DVISD Night on 12/13: COTA welcomes our neighborhood for a night dedicated to Del Valle; Show your student or teacher ID for discounted pricing

E-Recycling Night on 12/14: Donate your gently-used electronics on-site to Goodwill and get a complimentary track lap courtesy of Dell Technologies

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Night 12/16: Deaf Santa and his ASL interpreters will be at Peppermint Parkway signing Christmas list wishes

Military Monday 12/18: All retired and active military members can purchase discounted tickets and will get a special gift courtesy of Valero (while supplies last)

Hours: Peppermint Parkway is open now only on the weekends until Dec. 15 when it opens each night until Dec. 30.

Peppermint Plaza Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 5-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 4-10 p.m.

Parkway Hours: 6-9 p.m.