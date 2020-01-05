University Towers student housing demolished in blast heard miles away

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University Towers, a student housing building in West Campus that has housed thousands of UT students, was demolished Sunday morning.

The ground shook as the building on West 24th Street came down at 8:30 a.m., and a crowd of construction workers cheered as the dust settled.

The explosion was heard miles away – with some people in Pflugerville even hearing the blast.

Last year, our partners at the Austin Business Journal reported that the high rise is being demolished to make way for new student housing.

It will be replaced by The Mark at Austin, a 15-story building with 281 apartment units.

Landmark Properties, a company based in Athens, Georgia, bought the site in 2018.

The ABJ reported that University Towers could not be salvaged as modifying the walls would compromise the structural integrity of the buildings.

Construction on The Mark at Austin is expected to begin in the next few months and finished by August.