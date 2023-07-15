AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the 33rd Family Eldercare’s Summer Fan Drive on Friday, several donations were made in honor of Kaxan, KXAN’s beloved mascot who died after a battle with brain cancer in March.

Over the past decade, Kaxan served as the handsome ball of fluff that appeared alongside KXAN Senior Forecaster Jim Spencer.

Family Eldercare shared someone donated money in Kaxan’s honor with the message: Your legacy continues, sweet pup. Rest in power!

During the fan drive, 740 fans were donated and more than $231,000 was raised.