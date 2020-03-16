People can submit ticket refund requests for canceled Rodeo Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rodeo Austin sent an email Monday to those who had hoped to attend its event, saying they can apply for a refund.

People can fill out an online refund request form if they bought tickets directly from Rodeo Austin, Eventbrite.com or from its sales call center. People can request a refund for ProRodeo & Concert, Fairgrounds, Kick Open the Chutes, Carnival or Daily Parking tickets.

The deadline to request a refund is April 16. Rodeo Austin said it will review and process requests within 30 days of submission.

People also may donate their ticket order back to the organization. This would be a tax-deductible donation, Rodeo Austin said, and it would provide a donation receipt.

“We know the cancellation of our event is disappointing and inconvenient,” it wrote. “We thank you for your support and patience, and we look forward to bringing you another exciting year of rodeo action in 2021!”