AUSTIN (KXAN) — People gathered in Austin on Sunday to observe a National Day of Racial Healing.

Held on the day before Martin Luther King Junior Day, the event provided an opportunity for people to participate in a series of healing activities like community discussions on issues related to race, racism and mental health.

The free event was held by the Austin Justice Coalition and Hogg Foundation for Mental Health at Northeast Early College High School in Austin from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Attendees can expect healing discussions on the critical issues of racism, bias, inequity, and injustice, as well as an event that both enlightens and empowers, as we explore the intersections of race and well-being,” the Austin Justice Coalition said.