People and pets help those in hot homes with Fans 4 Paws summer fan drive

Fans were collected as part of the Fans 4 Paws campaign (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People and their pets did their part for the Central Texas community Saturday morning by dropping off fans for the Fans 4 Paws campaign.

As part of Family Eldercare’s summer fan drive, people were invited to bring fans to a collection point ahead of delivery to older people who may be living in hot homes.

KXAN’s very own Jim Spencer and Kaxan were there to help at the event held at Easy Tiger North in central Austin.

KXAN’s Kaxan looking cool at the Fans 4 Paws fan drive (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

Organizers opted to convert the fan drive into a curbside event after the City of Austin and Travis County moved into Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

Anyone who donated received a Fans 4 Paws t-shirt and swag bag.

Want to help out? You haven’t missed your chance. Find out how you can donate to the campaign by clicking here.