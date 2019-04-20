Austin

Peeps: The 'indestructible' Easter treat that will outlast us all

By:
Posted: Apr 20, 2019 / 03:04 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 20, 2019 / 03:07 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether you love them or you hate them, one thing is for certain: Peeps, the polarizing Easter candy shaped like chicks, will outlive you.

A tongue-in-cheek 1999 study at Emory University in Atlanta, set out to prove or disprove a pervasive rumor about the candy: that the marshmallow confections cannot be destroyed. 

The study tested the candy under four conditions:

  • Reaction to cold - After being squashed with a hammer, a Peep was placed into a bucket of liquid nitrogen — it was submerged in the -210°C nitrogen for about a minute — the candy was removed and squashed again with a hammer. This time, the candy (now hardened) cracked and broke apart. Conclusion: Not easily broken
  • Reaction to heat - The Peep was placed in an autoclave (a refrigerator-sized pressure cooker that can kill any living bacteria or fungi) for 15 minutes. The candy was exposed to 10 atmospheres of pressure at 350°degrees Fahrenheit. By the end of the 15 minutes, the Peep had softened into a "fluff" — still together, but gooier. Conclusion: Can take the heat.
  • Solubility testing - Four individual Peeps were put into four separate beakers. One beaker containing water, one containing acetone, one containing sulfuric acid and one containing sodium hydroxide. The candies were observed for an hour and at the end, the most dramatic development was that the acetone turned purple as some sugar dissolved. Conclusion: Unlike the Wicked Witch of the West, these candies don't melt easily.
  • "Nastier solvent" - After being dissatisfied with the solubility testing, the researchers decided to drop the candy in a meaner chemical concoction. The researchers immersed a Peep into Phenol — a protein-breaking chemical that can cause paralysis or death if swallowed or even put in contact with skin. After an hour, the Peep had mostly dissolved into purple goo. But one part was not easily killed: the chick's little black eyes were still intact, completely unharmed by the chemical. Conclusion: Peeps are always watching.
  • Low-pressure environments - A Peep was put into a vacuum. Once the air began being sucked out of the container, the candy started to expand to a much larger size. When the vacuum was turned off, however, the Peep lost air and folded in on itself to resemble chewing gum. But it only lost its shape as it retained edibility (researchers ate it afterward). Conclusion: Shapeshifter.

Final conclusion: You decide!

Peeps, first introduced in 1953, are owned and manufactured by Pennsylvania-based company Just Born, which is also in charge of Hot Tamales, Mike and Ike, and Zours.

While the candy is mostly associated with Easter, their varieties and availability have expanded to other holidays, including Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Austin Stories

Trending Video

  • Doctors discover therapy to cure 10 infants with 'Bubble Boy' disease
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Doctors discover therapy to cure 10 infants with 'Bubble Boy' disease

  • Beeping Easter eggs used in Easter egg hunt for hearing impaired students

    Beeping Easter eggs used in Easter egg hunt for hearing impaired students

  • Interview with Sarah Fountain with the Austin Sunshine Camp

    Interview with Sarah Fountain with the Austin Sunshine Camp

  • Weekend Gardener

    Weekend Gardener

  • Colorado boy scout creates fire hose hammock for large cats in sanctuary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Colorado boy scout creates fire hose hammock for large cats in sanctuary

  • Convenience store employee goes above and beyond to return $450 to customer

    Convenience store employee goes above and beyond to return $450 to customer

  • Illinois officer brings teen to job interview

    Illinois officer brings teen to job interview

  • Summer safety tips to enjoy your summer right

    Summer safety tips to enjoy your summer right

  • Mother and daughter recovering after near-fatal assault, suspect still at large

    Mother and daughter recovering after near-fatal assault, suspect still at large

  • Round Rock police need help finding hit-and-run suspect

    Round Rock police need help finding hit-and-run suspect

  • Advocates/religious leaders help LGBTQ youth in foster care

    Advocates/religious leaders help LGBTQ youth in foster care

  • Georgetown student surprised with father's restored truck

    Georgetown student surprised with father's restored truck

  • Swimmer suing vitamin company after suspension

    Swimmer suing vitamin company after suspension

  • Round Rock couple regain hearing abilities

    Round Rock couple regain hearing abilities

  • New Austin project aims to make Riverside safer

    New Austin project aims to make Riverside safer

  • Scientists claim fluorescent lights are changing human DNA

    Scientists claim fluorescent lights are changing human DNA

  • Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

    Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

  • Family sues Lake Travis ISD, coach for $5M claiming 'cover up' of alleged 2017 sex assault

    Family sues Lake Travis ISD, coach for $5M claiming 'cover up' of alleged 2017 sex assault

  • Baseball scouting company coming to Hutto with $800 million development

    Baseball scouting company coming to Hutto with $800 million development

  • Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's restored truck

    Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's restored truck

  • Weekend Jam

    Weekend Jam

  • Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's truck fully-restored
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Georgetown 16-year-old surprised with late father's truck fully-restored

  • D.C. Eggstravaganza

    D.C. Eggstravaganza

  • Citywide Good Friday service benefits growing cancer care charity

    Citywide Good Friday service benefits growing cancer care charity

  • Congress plunges into Mueller report, subpoena upcoming

    Congress plunges into Mueller report, subpoena upcoming

  • Owl relaxes in Rollingwood just before Good Friday sunrise

    Owl relaxes in Rollingwood just before Good Friday sunrise

  • Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

    Good Friday fundraiser raises money for fallen first responders

  • 22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

    22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes

  • Mistrials: what's the cost to try a case again?

    Mistrials: what's the cost to try a case again?

  • Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault

    Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault

  • Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood

    Residents say a tower is terrorizing their Austin neighborhood

  • Mueller Report Crosstalk with Ken Dilanian

    Mueller Report Crosstalk with Ken Dilanian

  • Turtles in the Colorado River

    Turtles in the Colorado River

  • Finding a snake along the Colorado River

    Finding a snake along the Colorado River

  • Kayak trip video

    Kayak trip video

  • Texas State researchers are trying to save the Houston Toad from disappearing

    Texas State researchers are trying to save the Houston Toad from disappearing

  • Uber rolls out new safety feature to protect passengers

    Uber rolls out new safety feature to protect passengers

  • Bill would address early pickups for students who aren't suspended

    Bill would address early pickups for students who aren't suspended

  • 'Looked like a bomb had gone off.' Lightning splinters tree outside south Austin home

    'Looked like a bomb had gone off.' Lightning splinters tree outside south Austin home

  • Neighbors take action against abandoned house in northeast Austin

    Neighbors take action against abandoned house in northeast Austin

  • Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized

    Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized

  • Packing for a kayak trip across Texas

    Packing for a kayak trip across Texas

  • Machine that pulls water from the air coming to North Texas

    Machine that pulls water from the air coming to North Texas

  • Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report

    Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report

  • Census numbers show the increase in residents to the Austin-Round Rock area

    Census numbers show the increase in residents to the Austin-Round Rock area

  • Kayak passing underwater

    Kayak passing underwater

  • Texas Kayaker hoists boat over a dam

    Texas Kayaker hoists boat over a dam

  • Texas man kayaking across the state

    Texas man kayaking across the state

  • Gary Williams DC

    Gary Williams DC

  • How to deal with seasonal allergies

    How to deal with seasonal allergies

  • Copperbend Lightning

    Copperbend Lightning

  • FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

    FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • Damage inside house

    Damage inside house

  • Central Texans prepare for hail

    Central Texans prepare for hail

  • Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

    Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

  • Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

    Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Apache Shores victim's injuries
PHOTOS: Apache Shores victim's injuries

PHOTOS: Apache Shores victim's injuries

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss