AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s all treats and no tricks this Halloween as some of Austin’s newest and tiniest bundles of joy celebrate Halloween.

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin rang in the festivities with teeny costumes in tow, treating each newborn to a spooky photoshoot.

It’s all treats and no tricks this Halloween as some of Austin’s newest and tiniest bundles of joy celebrate Halloween. (Courtesy: Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin)

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin is a Level III NICU facility, offering neonatal intensive care services for babies born prematurely or who are born with more pronounced health complications.