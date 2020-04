AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed just after midnight Monday morning in northeast Austin.

Police say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of East Parmer Lane between U.S. 290 and State Highway 130.

According to the police, the driver of the van that struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Police have shut down the westbound lanes of Parmer while they investigate the crash.