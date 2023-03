AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person stuck by a car near the MoPac northbound ramp from South Capitol of Texas Highway, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

First responders performed CPR, but the efforts were unsuccessful. The patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

ATCEMS says that drivers should expect extended road closures and delays in the area.

This is a developing story. KXAN will provide updates as information becomes available.