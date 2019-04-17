Pedestrian killed in south Austin wreck, police say Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin Police investigate a deadly crash involving a driver and a pedestrian Wednesday morning. (KXAN: Chris Nelson) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin Police investigate a deadly crash involving a driver and a pedestrian Wednesday morning. (KXAN: Chris Nelson) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin Police investigate a deadly crash involving a driver and a pedestrian Wednesday morning. (KXAN: Chris Nelson) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin Police investigate a deadly crash involving a driver and a pedestrian Wednesday morning. (KXAN: Chris Nelson) Pedestrian killed in south Austin wreck, police say Austin Police investigate a deadly crash involving a driver and a pedestrian Wednesday morning. (KXAN: Chris Nelson) Austin Police investigate a deadly crash involving a driver and a pedestrian Wednesday morning. (KXAN: Chris Nelson) Austin Police investigate a deadly crash involving a driver and a pedestrian Wednesday morning. (KXAN: Chris Nelson) Austin Police investigate a deadly crash involving a driver and a pedestrian Wednesday morning. (KXAN: Chris Nelson) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in south Austin that took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

The first reports of the crash came in around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Stassney Lane and South Congress Avenue.

Austin Police say the driver was on his way to work, heading north on Congress Ave. when he struck a man crossing the street. The man died at the scene, officials say.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash and cooperated with police. Police have not said if the driver will face any charges in connection with the deadly crash.

Congress Ave. was shut down for a few hours after the crash but has since reopened.