AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said a person died at the scene on Oct. 18 after they were hit by a vehicle in north Austin.

Police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of the MoPac Expressway southbound service road near Parmer Lane.

According to the APD, the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police did not identify the person who died.

APD said the crash is being investigated as Austin’s 73rd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 76 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with information should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Police said people can also submit anonymous tips through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program or by calling 512-472-8477.