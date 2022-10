Deadly crash involving pedestrian in north Austin on North U.S. Highway 183 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in north Austin Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened near 500 Anderson Ln. Google Maps lists that as an address of an apartment complex at U.S. Highway 183 and Interstate 35.

ATCEMS reported one adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency said to expect closures in the area for the crash investigation. Please use alternate routes if possible.