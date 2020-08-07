Pedestrian killed in July 10 collision on Stassney Lane identified by APD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the woman killed in a pedestrian-vehicle collision crash July 10 on Stassney Lane.

The driver of a gray 2101 Honda Civic traveling eastbound on East Stassney Lane near Mira Lane hit Charlotte Dukes, 71, APD said. She spent 20 days in St. David’s South Austin hospital before dying July 30, APD said.

The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, APD said.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is the 49th deadly traffic crash in Austin this year with 54 deaths. At this time last year, there were 40 traffic deaths in Austin.