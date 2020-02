AUSTIN (KXAN) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in south Austin on Saturday night.

The crash happened at the 10000 block of Menchaca Road, near the intersection at Slaughter Lane, at about 10:36 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the pedestrian died at the scene of the crash, and the driver was arrested and taken into custody.