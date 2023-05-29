AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died after a vehicle reportedly struck them Monday in northeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Paramedics said the crash happened at about 6:13 a.m. near the intersection of Johnny Morris Road and Johnny Morris Cove, which is east of the U.S. 183 tollway and north of Loyola Lane.

According to a tweet, ACTEMS reported that its paramedics “obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement for an adult patient after resuscitation effort were unsuccessful.” Paramedics did not plan on releasing any more information about the death as of early Monday afternoon.

KXAN will work to gather more information about this investigation and will update this story as soon as those details are released.