AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has died after they were hit by a vehicle in north Austin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened on Research Boulevard near the intersection with North Lamar Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m.

Police shut down part of US 183 for the investigation into the incident.

First responders did not provide any immediate information about the circumstances of the crash or the person who was killed.