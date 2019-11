AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian has been injured after a collision involving a vehicle on East Cesar Chavez Street in Austin early Sunday morning.

Part of East Cesar Chavez Street has been closed between Springdale Road and Ed Bluestein Boulevard while emergency services work at the scene.

Police said the incident happened at 5:26 a.m. Sunday.

The pedestrian was treated for injuries at the scene, police said, but the severity of the injuries are unknown.