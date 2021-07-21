Pedestrian hit, killed on Ben White Boulevard earlier this month identified

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a car on July 15 in southeast Austin as Anthony Brown, 61.

Police said the crash happened just after 6:15 a.m. in the 7600 block of East Ben White Boulevard. That’s near the intersection with East Riverside Drive.

APD said the driver of a 2018 Infinity hit Brown while he was in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on scene just before 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss