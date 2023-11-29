Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead following a crash between a pedestrian and vehicle in north Austin Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS officials said.

Officials said on social media the crash happened in the 800 block of East St. Johns Avenue. That’s near the North Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

ATCEMS added Austin Police began life-saving measures on the patient and that EMS and Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene. In a follow-up post, ATCEMS confirmed one adult patient died at the scene.

Traffic delays and closures are expected as a result of the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.