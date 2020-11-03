Pedestrian hit by semi-truck on Interstate 35 identified by Austin police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a man hit and killed by a semi-truck Oct. 21 as he attempted to run across Interstate 35 in north Austin.

APD says one of its officers was responding to a pedestrian walking along the inside concrete barrier of North Interstate 35 in the early morning hours. An 18-wheeler semi-truck, traveling northbound near the 7400 block of I-35, moved over after the APD police car activated its lights.

At the same time, the pedestrian, later identified as 33-year-old Armando De La Cruz, ran on to the interstate and was hit by the oncoming semi-truck. De La Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to APD.

The driver of the truck remained at the crash site and cooperated with the investigation. It does not appear that speed, lighting or driver impairment were factors in this crash, police say.

This is Austin’s 71st fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 76 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 67 traffic fatalities.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.