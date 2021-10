The Austin Transportation Department tweeted this photo of the scene at Woodrow Avenue and Koenig Lane on Sunday. (Austin Transportation Department/Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman has critical, life-threatening injuries Sunday after being hit by a driver just east of the Allandale neighborhood, says Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment.

According to an EMS tweet, medics responded to the incident at Woodrow Avenue and Koenig Lane before 4:30 p.m.

Austin police say the driver stayed on the scene.

Expect road closures and heavy traffic delays in the area.