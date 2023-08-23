Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN New Today’s top headlines for Aug. 23, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a man died following a traffic collision in central Austin Saturday night.

APD said at 10:57 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

Police said an unidentified pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to APD, the driver of the vehicle was not impaired, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 57th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 60 fatalities for the year, according to police.

The investigation into the incident remains pending as of Wednesday.