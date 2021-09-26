Pedestrian dies after being hit on southbound I-35 near Parmer Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian died late Sunday night after being hit by a car on the main lanes of southbound Interstate 35 near Parmer Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 12200 North I-35 southbound just after 11 p.m.

Austin police confirmed witnesses said someone was walking on the interstate before the man was hit.

The interstate’s main lanes will be shut down for several hours as law enforcement investigates.

The driver did stay on the scene, according to APD.

ATCEMS says it responded to an additional crash in the traffic pileup near the scene of the fatality.