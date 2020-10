AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in east Austin on Monday evening near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Springdale Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics administered CPR to the adult after the collision in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard around 8 p.m., ATCEMS reported.

Expect traffic delays and closures in the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.