Pedestrian dies after being hit by DPS trooper near Texas Capitol building

A person was hit and killed by a truck driver and DPS trooper early Thursday morning near the Texas Capitol building. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper hit and ran over someone just west of the State Capitol building Thursday morning. The person who was hit, a man in his 50s, later died at the scene.

The crash happened at the corner of West 13th and Colorado Streets around 3:45 a.m.

DPS public information officer Victor Taylor said the man was lying in the road for “unknown reasons,” and the trooper was patrolling adjacent streets when the collision occurred.

Taylor said DPS and the crash team for the Capito region will continue the investigation. DPS plans to release a statement about the collision later Thursday.

Austin Travis County-EMS said at 4:10 a.m. that paramedics pronounced the person dead after performing CPR to try to save the person.

#ATXTrafficFatality: Auto v Pedestrian incident at W 13th St/Colorado St; #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of 1 adult. Expect prolonged road closures & remain alert for investigators working in the area. No other information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 15, 2021

