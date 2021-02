AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car in south Austin off Ben White Boulevard on Sunday evening has died, Austin Travis-County EMS said.

A tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS around 6:45 p.m. said they responded to the area near Menchaca Road along with Austin Police and the Austin Fire Department.

Austin police said the driver stayed at the scene. Expect delays and road closures in the area.