Pedernales Electric Cooperative outage map down amid continuing power losses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As thousands of Texans in Austin and the surrounding areas await warmth and light, several utility websites are down, including Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

As of Wednesday, the PEC Outage Map is unavailable, with the company delivering a statement on its website, reading: “In an effort to more accurately reflect power outages, we are performing a system update to the outage map. Follow us on PEC social media platforms. We will post a notice when the map has been restored.”

PEC says customers can report outages by calling (888) 883-3379 or by visiting SmartHub.