AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Pedernales Electric Cooperative celebrates its 85th anniversary, it’s sharing the celebratory love with some Texas Hill Country residents also turning the big 8-5.

PEC is hosting birthday parties alongside its customers also turning 85 this year, according to a news release. Its first celebration was held Tuesday at the Kyle Area Senior Zone, the release added.

  • Pedernales Electric Cooperative is hosting birthday parties alongside its customers also turning 85 this year, according to a news release. (Photo courtesy of PEC)
Approximately 80 residents were expected to attend the event, officials said in the release. Event festivities included a birthday cake, playing 1938-themed trivia and swapping stories.