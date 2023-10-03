AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Pedernales Electric Cooperative celebrates its 85th anniversary, it’s sharing the celebratory love with some Texas Hill Country residents also turning the big 8-5.

PEC is hosting birthday parties alongside its customers also turning 85 this year, according to a news release. Its first celebration was held Tuesday at the Kyle Area Senior Zone, the release added.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative is hosting birthday parties alongside its customers also turning 85 this year, according to a news release. (Photo courtesy of PEC)

Approximately 80 residents were expected to attend the event, officials said in the release. Event festivities included a birthday cake, playing 1938-themed trivia and swapping stories.