AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Pecan Street Festival is happening downtown this weekend.

Taking over east 6th street from Brazos to I-35, the festival this weekend is one of the largest and longest-running art, craft and music festivals in the country.

The event runs from Saturday to Sunday and has over 100 vendors.

The first Pecan Street Festival was held in 1978, back when Sixth Street was called Pecan Street.

Roads around the festival will be closed until Monday