Pecan Street Festival canceled for 4th time, COVID-19 surge hitting struggling artists hard

The 40th annual Fall Pecan Street Festival has been cancelled amid rising COVID-19 cases and following a city special events permit denial, festival organizers announced Tuesday. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the cancelation of this fall’s Pecan Street Festival, local vendors are upset they’re missing another opportunity to showcase and sell their art.

The City of Austin denied the festival’s special event permit on Tuesday, four days after the deadline for vendors to pay their non-refundable booth fees for the festival.

It’s the fourth time Pecan Street Festival has had to cancel its bi-annual event due to the pandemic.

The city says Pecan Street Festival organizers originally applied for a permit before the city changed its special event requirements on August 30. The city says that change came after Austin moved into Stage 5 of Austin Public Health’s risk-based guidelines.

The city’s new criteria include a requirement that all in-person attendees must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to any event within the city’s purview.

Pecan Street Festival organizers say they couldn’t meet that requirement because the event is free and there are no barricades. People are able to come and go along Sixth Street.

Organizers tell KXAN that vendors’ contracts say the booth fees they pay are non-refundable. However, the Pecan Street Association is refunding 40% of vendors’ fees or allowing them to transfer their full booth fees to the spring, for a spot at that festival. The same was done when the spring festival was canceled earlier this year.

